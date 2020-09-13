Franklin Ball

Ball, Franklin
90, of Providence, passed away September 5, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center. Beloved husband of the late Concetta Maria (Melino) Ball. Born in Waterbury, CT, a son of the late Herbert I. and Bessie C. (Hart) Ball. He worked at General Dynamics, Quonset Point Facility. Franklin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. A former Scoutmaster in troop 71 and 39 of Providence and Cub Scout Committeeman of pack #62 Providence. A Life member of the American Legion Post #56, D.A.V. Chapter # 21. He was President of the Mt. Pleasant Crime Watch. He was a 32-degree Mason, a member of Warwick Lodge #16 East Greenwich, and twice past master, a member of Mt. Moriah Lodge #8 Lincoln, also past master. A member of Scottish Rite, Valley of Providence. A member of the (Palestine) R.I. Shrine A.A.O.N.M.S. A and of the Temple Guard Unit. A member of the Swords of Bunker Hill, Gaspee Order #99, and the Masonic Vets. He was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Adah chapter #15 East Greenwich. He is survived by his beloved children, Dorothy A. (Ball) DiGiulio, David A. Ball, and Eric A. Ball. He leaves 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He also leaves Tom Hayes, who was like a son to him. He was the brother of the late Herbert Ball Jr., Harold C.Ball, Raymond Ball, Bessie Strunk, Ruth Young, Gertrude Ball, and Beatrice Miner. Visitation will take place Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence RI, 02908. Burial will be private. Face masks required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, would be appreciated. For further information and condolences please visit mountpleasantfh.com
.