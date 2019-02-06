|
LAMOTHE, FRANTZ
65, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Hilda (Lamarque) Lamothe for 44 years.
Born in Jacmel, Haiti, he was the son of the late Daniel and Janine (Casimir) Lamothe. A computer programmer with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston for more than 30 years, Frantz was a resident of Warwick for 29 years prior to retiring to Haiti in 2015.
He was the devoted father of three daughters, the late Naythania, Jennifer and her husband, Bakeer Ganesharatnam, and Daniltzfrah and her husband, Ty Tucker. Frantz also leaves behind his granddaughter, Priya, nine brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Mary Church, Cranston St., Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
