Jeffrey, Rev. Fred A.
Reverend Fred A. Jeffrey, a beloved; husband, father, grandfather, minister, and faithful servant of Jesus Christ went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of seventy-five surrounded by family and friends.
When hearing God's call, he pursued his degree at Nyack Missionary College as well as the Jaffrey School of Missions. Serving as a missionary in Columbia, he established Christian churches and conducted Bible studies for ministerial students. When returning to the United States, he ministered as a pastor and ultimately settled down at The Cumberland Community Methodist Church in 1980 until his retirement in 2014. In addition to his leadership at CCMC, he aided in forming a Spanish church and was Director of International Missions. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, painting, and photography.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Linda (Messersmith) Jeffrey; two daughters, Lynnette Jeffrey of Stamford, CT and Jennifer Gaouette with her husband Al of Foster, RI; two sisters Rosemary Harvilla and her husband John of East Amherst, NY and Suzanne Helmer of Johnson City, NY; and four grandchildren, Kendall, Brayden, Ashlen, and Ryland Gaouette. Born in Johnson City, NY he was the son of the late Alexander and Janet (Elston) Jeffrey. Most importantly, Fred was known as a kind, generous, and compassionate man who inspired people with his faith and trust in God.
Mr. Jeffrey's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at Glad Tidings Community Church, 111 Victory Highway, Chepachet on Wednesday July 15, 2020 and can be viewed online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/74858227
For additional obituary details please visit www.holtfuneralhome.com