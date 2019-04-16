|
ADAMS, FRED
86, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home. He was the dearly beloved husband of Susan M. (Mariano) Adams; devoted father of Jason Robertson (Alesha), and Ryan Adams; cherished grandfather of Molly Robertson, and JT Robertson; dear uncle of James Mariano. Born in Savannah, GA, he was a son of the late Hattie Adams. Fred was employed as a shipfitter for Electric boat for 20 years. He served his country honorably as a US Air Force veteran for 20 years and served in both the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was Past Department Commander of the America Legion State of RI, and the State of RI. He was a lifetime member of the William Shields American Legion Post #43, and served as a volunteer at the VA Hospital in Providence for many years.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or, the , 1 Capitol Hill, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2019