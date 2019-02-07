|
|
ABBOUD, FRED J. "GID"
88, of North Providence, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Julie (Shakan) Abboud. He was the long-time loving companion for 26 years of Elena D. Lamanna of North Providence with whom he resided. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Stevens) Abboud.
Fred was Chief Financial Officer of the former Crystal Ice Company in New Bedford, MA. Following his retirement, he worked as a cook for St. Mary's Home for Children. He graduated from Lasalle Academy and attended Providence College. He was a combat veteran of the Korean War.
He was the loving and devoted father of Susan Malebranche and her husband Hans of Lawrence, MA, his loving and devoted daughter Donna Niles and her husband Keith – who was like a son to Fred – of North Providence, RI. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren Nicole Tarbell and her husband Daniel, Adam Baldera and his wife April, Ryan Baldera and his wife Jessica, Cory Baldera and his wife Jessica, and Katie and William Niles. He also leaves his adored great-grandchildren Bella, Kennedy, Henley, Chase, Nevaeh, Lexi and one on the way. He was also the loving "doggy" grandpa to Maxx. He also leaves his beloved sister Gloria Shaheen of Easton, PA, his niece and nephew, and his brother Danny Abboud of Providence, RI.
Fred enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending his days with Elena, his Sunday morning breakfast with Donna, Keith and Maxx, and playing his numbers and Keno. He was a true gentleman who would always go out of his way to help others. He will be missed beyond words.
Visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Funeral Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth Street, North Providence. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Basil Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2019