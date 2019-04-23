Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
65 Fruit Hill Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Principe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred L. Principe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred L. Principe Obituary
PRINCIPE, FRED L.
77, of North Providence, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019
His funeral will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now