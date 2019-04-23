|
|
PRINCIPE, FRED L.
77, of North Providence, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019
His funeral will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2019