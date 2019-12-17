Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
the chapel at Swan Point Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Dunford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda A. (Willis) Dunford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda A. (Willis) Dunford Obituary
Dunford, Freda A., (Willis)
86 of North Providence, died December 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Dunford. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late George P. Willis Jr. and Freda A. (Douthwaite) Willis Smith.
She was the mother of Debra L. Smith and her husband William and the late Donald W. Dunford, mother-in-law of Bonnie Dunford, and grandmother of Andrew Smith, Heather and Holly Dunford.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, followed by a service at 10 AM in the chapel at Swan Point Cemetery. Burial will follow. Calling hours are Wednesday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -