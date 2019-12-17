|
Dunford, Freda A., (Willis)
86 of North Providence, died December 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Dunford. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late George P. Willis Jr. and Freda A. (Douthwaite) Willis Smith.
She was the mother of Debra L. Smith and her husband William and the late Donald W. Dunford, mother-in-law of Bonnie Dunford, and grandmother of Andrew Smith, Heather and Holly Dunford.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, followed by a service at 10 AM in the chapel at Swan Point Cemetery. Burial will follow. Calling hours are Wednesday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019