Freda H. Goldman, Providence, 105, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, after a life devoted to education. She obtained a bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College and a master's in education from Roosevelt University. She began by teaching high school English in New York City and Buffalo, New York, but soon turned to education for adults, becoming a program developer for the Great Books Foundation and the Center for the Study of Liberal Education for Adults, first in Chicago and later at Boston University. In 1968, she joined the University of Rhode Island, where she created its program in Continuing Education for Women and brought the adventures of higher education to countless students. She continued her work as Deputy Commissioner of the Rhode Island Department of Education. A lifelong advocate for women's issues, she chaired the Rhode Island Commission on Women for much of its existence and was named Rhode Island Woman of the Year in 1990 in recognition of her achievements. The Freda H. Goldman Award was created in her honor in 1982. She also chaired the Rhode Island from 1986-1990 and served on the board of Tockwotton on the Waterfront senior living community. She remained an active educator in retirement, helping to create the Brown Community of Learning in Retirement (now the Lifelong Learning Collaborative LLC) and remaining a vital member and contributor until her death. Her avocations were ballet, theater, travel and relaxing by the sea. Survived by her daughter, Barbara H. Goldman, J.D., Ph.D of Detroit, Michigan; by her professional colleague and long-standing personal friend, Dr. Dorothy F. Donnelly, Ph.D., Professor Emerita, Department of English, URI; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to the Community Foundation of Rhode Island, the Lifelong Learning Collaborative or the . A memorial service will be scheduled later.
