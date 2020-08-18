1/1
Freda Hechler "Kay" Madancy
HECHLER, MADANCY, FREDA "KAY"
73, formerly of Coventry, passed surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was the wife of John L. "Jack" Madancy for 29 yrs. Born in Windber, PA, she was a daughter of the late Tedd and Freda (Mickle) Hechler.
Kay had been a resident of Coventry before moving to Wallingford, CT in 2016. She was employed at Kenney Manufacturing Co. in Warwick for over 30 years. Kay was a lifelong parishioner and religious confirmation teacher at Saint Lawrence Church in North Providence. She also organized the SDR group at the Parish. She enjoyed dining out, sharing time with her family, and spending several years at her residence in Bradenton, Florida.
She was the mother of Angelia J. Barry (Keith) of Coventry, Mary Ann Ryone (Mark) of North Providence, Lorraine D. Fiocco (Robert) of Coventry, Steven G. Madancy (Christina) of Wallingford, CT, John L. Madancy Jr. of North Kingstown, and Gregory M. Madancy (Shannon) of Lincoln. Kay was the sister of Jerry Hechler (Ida), Douglas Hechler (Joyce), Teddi Jo Clea (Anthony), Marcia Nease (Jeffrey), and the late Clarence Hechler (Bonnie) all of PA. Kay is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Kay's family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Beacon Hospice for the dignified and loving care Kay received in her final days.
Due to the pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial at Saints John & Paul Church in Coventry, followed by inurnment at Highland Memorial Park in Johnston will be private for the family. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
