Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Bravo Bistro
123 Empire St.
Providence, RI
Frederick C. "Fred" Goodwin Jr.

Frederick C. "Fred" Goodwin Jr. Obituary
GOODWIN JR., FREDERICK C. "FRED"
62, of Providence, died Monday, September 2, 2019. He was a son of Frederick C. Goodwin Sr. of Reading, MA and the late Miriam (Barsamian) Goodwin. Fred, a successful restaurateur, was the owner and general manager of Bravo Bistro in Providence.
A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held on Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019 from 5 pm to 10 pm at the Bravo Bistro, 123 Empire St., Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a would be appreciated. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
