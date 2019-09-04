|
GOODWIN JR., FREDERICK C. "FRED"
62, of Providence, died Monday, September 2, 2019. He was a son of Frederick C. Goodwin Sr. of Reading, MA and the late Miriam (Barsamian) Goodwin. Fred, a successful restaurateur, was the owner and general manager of Bravo Bistro in Providence.
A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held on Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019 from 5 pm to 10 pm at the Bravo Bistro, 123 Empire St., Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a would be appreciated. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019