COMSTOCK, FREDERICK "TAD"
94, passed away peacefully on Monday at the Boulders in Exeter, New Hampshire. He was the husband of Georgette (May) Comstock.
Besides his wife he leaves his children Janet (Mark) Russell of Warwick, RI; Sandra Comstock and Nancy Comstock Bishop of Portland, ME; and Gregg (Lyn) Comstock of Bedford, NH. Grandchildren include Jennifer (Aaron) Monastesse and Stephanie Russell of Warwick, RI.
Calling hours are Thursday, December 19th at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord, NH from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 20th at the First Congregational Church in Hopkinton, NH at 12 Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/). Complete obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 19, 2019