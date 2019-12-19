Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
For more information about
Frederick Comstock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
First Congregational Church
Hopkinton, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Comstock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick "Tad" Comstock


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick "Tad" Comstock Obituary
COMSTOCK, FREDERICK "TAD"
94, passed away peacefully on Monday at the Boulders in Exeter, New Hampshire. He was the husband of Georgette (May) Comstock.
Besides his wife he leaves his children Janet (Mark) Russell of Warwick, RI; Sandra Comstock and Nancy Comstock Bishop of Portland, ME; and Gregg (Lyn) Comstock of Bedford, NH. Grandchildren include Jennifer (Aaron) Monastesse and Stephanie Russell of Warwick, RI.
Calling hours are Thursday, December 19th at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord, NH from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 20th at the First Congregational Church in Hopkinton, NH at 12 Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/). Complete obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -