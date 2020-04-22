|
Frost III, Frederick George
Frederick George Frost III of Wakefield, RI and Eleuthera, Bahamas died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Governor's Harbour on April 15, 2020. He was 78.
A man of adventure and insatiable curiosity, Fred filled his personal and professional life with travel to points near and far, where he immersed himself in cultures of all kinds and made friendships that would last his lifetime. His warmth, confidence, and good humor will be missed deeply by people around the world.
Born and raised in Bronxville, NY, Fred graduated from The Lawrenceville School (NJ) and then went on to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he both earned his bachelor's degree and met his first wife, Tina Read Frost of Wakefield, RI, who died of cancer in 1999.
The couple moved to RI in 1966 when Fred started his distinguished career at ATW Companies (formerly A. T. Wall Company), based in Warwick, RI. In 1970 Fred assumed the position of chairman and CEO, which he held until his retirement in 2015. Throughout his life, Fred remained devoted to a number of organizations, chiefly in RI, providing leadership as a volunteer, donor, and Board member. Of particular note was his passion for the Haynes Library (Governor's Harbour, Eleuthera), The Island School (Cape Eleuthera), the Outlet Company, Women & Infants Hospital, Trinity Repertory Theatre, and South County Hospital. The Frost Family Pavilion at SCH is a testament to his devotion to the longtime Frost and Read families' commitment to exceptional healthcare in South County.
In 2013, Fred married Katie Black Frost, with whom he spent wonderful years exploring the world and enjoying happiness in their loving partnership.
Fred is survived by Katie, his children and their spouses, Peter and Ande Frost (Narragansett, RI), Lucy Frost and Jim Crum (Laupahoehoe, HI), and Priscilla and Emmanuel Gimeno (Fronsac, France), and his grandchildren Chelsey, Read, Jamie, Nick, Ellie, Theo, Mac, Stella, and Esther. He also leaves behind his brother Corwin Frost (Bronxville, NY) and sister Claudia Dole (Dorset, VT). He will be most especially missed by his beloved pups Foley and Samantha.
In lieu of flowers, Fred's family encourages gifts be made to honor his belief in the availability of quality healthcare and good food for all income levels to South County Hospital (southcountyhealth.org), the World Central Kitchen (wck.org), or supporting similar objectives.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2020