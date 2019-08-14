Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Martha's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
Frederick J. "Fred" Hall Obituary
HALL, FREDERICK J. "FRED"
90, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Orchard View Manor.
He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Ferraro) Hall to whom he was married for 51 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Frederick A. and Madeline L. (Ward) Hall.
Mr. Hall served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korean. He retired after an honorable 20-year career. He was a postal clerk for the US Postal Service in Providence before retiring in 1991. He was a life time member of the American Legion Post 1, a member of the Manton Seniors and their bowling league.
He leaves one daughter, Patti Moniz and her husband Mo of Seekonk, three grandchildren, Jayde, Dakota and Sophia Moniz, one sister, Patricia Banahan of Arizona and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Helen Munro, Constance McGarahan, Mary Jane Fayne, Robert and Virginia Hall.
His funeral and visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Saint Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
