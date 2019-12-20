The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Frederick J. "Jerry" Holmquist


1933 - 2019
Frederick J. "Jerry" Holmquist Obituary
Holmquist, Frederick J. "Jerry"
86, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday. He was the beloved husband of Beverly B. (Bolton) Holmquist for 62 years.
He is survived also by two children: Gordon J. Holmquist (wife Victoria) and Suzanne B. Cardente (husband Arthur), seven grandchildren and two great grandsons.
He served in the United States Army and worked at Brown & Sharpe for 39 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church East Greenwich and Harmony Lodge No. 9 F&AM, Cranston.
Funeral service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Monday at 11 AM. Calling hours prior from 9-11. Burial with military honors in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Donations in his memory may be made to First Baptist Church East Greenwich, P.O. Box 551, East Greenwich, RI 02818. Complete obituary & condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
