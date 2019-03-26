ALLARD, JR., FREDERICK L.

75, of Barrington, passed away on Sunday, March 24th. Born in Providence and raised in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Frederick, Sr. and Ruth (Garvin) Allard.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Allard of Wethersfield, Connecticut and the "love of his life" Susan Ruggieri of Cranston.

During his high school and college years, Frederick worked at City Hall Hardware in Providence. He graduated from Providence College in 1965 with a B.S. in Accounting and began working as a programmer at IBM in Boston.

He also worked in IT at Chesebrough-Ponds, Kenny Manufacturing and retired as CIO of Transpro, Inc. in the early 2000s.

He became a Disabled American Veteran after serving in the Army in 1967.

Fred was an avid car collector from the age of 18 to the present. At the time of his death he still owned his prized Allard J2X Roadster and 1959 Ford Thunderbird, both of which won him countless trophies at car shows throughout New England. He also enjoyed travel with Susan, especially to Europe and their annual trip to St. Maarten.

He also leaves a sister, Barbara Leach, a brother, Donald Allard, both of Providence, niece Rhonda, and nephew Keith.

His funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Wednesday, March 27th, at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial, with Military Honors, will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday, March 26th from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to – , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 in Fred's memory would be appreciated. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019