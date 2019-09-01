Home

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
44 Elm St.
Westerly, RI
Committal
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
chapel in St. Ann's Cemetery
Cranston, RI
Dr. Frederick R. Di Napoli Obituary
Di Napoli, Dr. Frederick R.
Dr. Frederick R. Di Napoli, 78, of Westerly, passed away August 28, 2019 at Brigham & Women's Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Carole (Celentano) Di Napoli, married 58 years. Born in Providence, RI to the late Antonetta and Fred Di Napoli.
Fred received his PHD in Mathematical Engineering from The University of Rhode Island. He worked for over 15 years for the Department of Defense, specializing in underwater acoustics. Through his employment with the government, he traveled globally including two trips to the Arctic where he used underwater technology to research the effects of global warming. In later years while employed by Raytheon, Fred invented a United States Patent for Method and System For Swimming Denial.
Besides an ongoing passion for learning, Fred enjoyed a variety of pursuits including building stone walls and pizza ovens. He also enjoyed making wine with good friends and family and ballroom dancing. Most importantly, he loved sharing his life interests and passions with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife Carole, Fred leaves his sister Geraldine (Di Napoli) Gulati; son Chris Di Napoli and daughter-in-law Bethany; his daughter Lisa Di Napoli and son-in-law Frank; his daughter Tonya ( Di Napoli) Bilotti and son-in-law Michael. He also leaves grandchildren Luca, Benjamin, Marco, Juliana, Roman and Finn and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong dear friends.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly. Committal services will follow with all meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the chapel in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to kidneyfund.org or St. Pius X Church.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
