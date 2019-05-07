|
|
CRISAFULLI, MD., FREDERICK S.
76 passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of Bettina (Miraglia) Crisafulli; they had been married for 53 years. Born in New York, he was the son of the late Santo and Pauline (Birrittella) Crisafulli.
Dr. Crisafulli was a graduate of NYU Medical School and held numerous leadership positions at the Miriam Hospital. He practiced medicine locally for 40 years, during which time he was honored to care for generations of patients and to serve as a clinical teacher to Brown University medical students. Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Crisafulli received numerous awards, including the Irving Addison Beck Laureate Lifetime Achievement Award of the American College of Physicians. To all who knew him, he was a trusted consigliere, a philosopher, and a Renaissance man who loved all things Italian. His intellectual curiosity knew no bounds and was perhaps only exceeded by his generosity of spirit and unique sense of humor. He loved life and his family passionately.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children Laura Kennedy and her husband John, Marc Crisafulli and his wife Melissa, Christopher Crisafulli and his wife Janine, and Rachel Toncelli and her husband Andrea. He was the adoring grandfather of Gabriella Crisafulli, Tyler Kennedy, Samuel Crisafulli, Jacob Crisafulli, Matthew Crisafulli, Silvia Toncelli, Hannah Kennedy, Sara Toncelli, Sophia Crisafulli, Jack Toncelli, and Tristan Kennedy. He was the brother of Santo Crisafulli, Jr. and Pietrina McCormack and beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church, 103 Pine St. Pawtucket at 10 A.M. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours will be Wednesday 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or
, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019