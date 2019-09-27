|
HONE JR., FREDERICK T.
78, General Manager and Principal in Pathfinder Snowplows of Industrial Drive, Exeter passed away unexpectedly September 21, 2019.
Born in Providence, the son of Frederick T. Hone Sr. and Anna F. (Butler) Hone. He lived in Exeter since 1970.
A Providence College graduate, Mr. Hone was an elementary school teacher first at St. Vincent de Paul School in Coventry, and later at the R.I. Training School for Boys. For twenty six years, he taught in the elementary and middle schools in the Town of North Kingstown until his retirement in 1988.
In 1965, Mr. Hone founded Dynco Manufacturing, later South County Equipment Co, Inc. He originated the trade name Pathfinder Snowplows that produced light and medium duty trucks, Subaru autos, farm and industrial tractors. Pathfinder Snowplows were distributed in the U.S., Canada, and for export. Pathfinder is now run by his fourth son, Roblee T. Hone.
As a youth he was educated in the Warwick Schools and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Hone was a member of the National Education Association, NEA RI, and a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.
He leaves his five children Craig W., Mark F., Bradlee B., Roblee T., and Julie C. Hone. His former wife Beatriz E. Hone. Lastly, he leaves his four grandchildren, Alexander W., Elizabeth T, Tylan J., Issac W., and Camila E. Hone.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 4pm – 6pm. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10am in St. Bernard Church. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd. North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 27, 2019