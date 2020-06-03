PETERSON, FREDRICK P.
age 93, recently residing at the Respiratory & Rehab. Center of RI in Coventry, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Husband of the late Hope L. (Crowley) Peterson. Father of Raymond F. Peterson and Peter J. Peterson. For funeral information and complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.