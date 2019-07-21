|
LEE, FUNG LIN
95, of Warwick passed peacefully Thursday at Kent County Hospital. She was born in Canton, China, a daughter of the late Lee Yet Woon and Ng See. She came to the United States in 1948 and became a US Citizen in 1958. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Kent County Hospital for the excellent care provided to Mrs. Lee while there.
She was co-owner of the Islander Restaurant in Warwick with her husband Philip Lee and Mr. and Mrs. Lem Bond Chin from 1972 until they sold the restaurant. Besides her husband she leaves a son Raymond Lee of Warwick, a daughter, Kim (Jim) Keegan of Warwick, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her life will be celebrated with calling hours Monday 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 8:30am in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston with a funeral service at 10:00am. Burial will be in the family lot in Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019