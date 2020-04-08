|
ANDRADE, GABRIELLE E. (St. Pierre)
86, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio "Anthony" A. Andrade. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Aurore (Matteau) St. Pierre. Mrs. Andrade was a home health aide for Home Health Services of RI for 17 years before retiring in 1990. She lived in Lincoln and Smithfield then moved to Zephyrhills, FL for 22 years before moving back to Smithfield. She was all about family and caring for others, Gail and Tony expanded their love for family and had fostered many children and considered their own. She also enjoyed playing bingo. She was the mother of Diane F. Laliberte (Raymond) of Pawtucket, Deborah R. Vaughn (Richard) of E. Providence, Denise M. Andrade (Charlie) of Lincoln, Mark A. Andrade (Karen) of Dover-Foxcroft, ME and Dwayne M. Andrade (Cindy) of Johnston. She was the sister of the late Lena Campbell, Leona McCord, Constance Chatfield, Gerald and Donald St. Pierre. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Her Funeral and Burial will be Private with a Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 245 Waterman St. Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated. Online Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020