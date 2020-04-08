Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabrielle Andrade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabrielle E. (St. Pierre) Andrade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabrielle E. (St. Pierre) Andrade Obituary
ANDRADE, GABRIELLE E. (St. Pierre)
86, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio "Anthony" A. Andrade. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Aurore (Matteau) St. Pierre. Mrs. Andrade was a home health aide for Home Health Services of RI for 17 years before retiring in 1990. She lived in Lincoln and Smithfield then moved to Zephyrhills, FL for 22 years before moving back to Smithfield. She was all about family and caring for others, Gail and Tony expanded their love for family and had fostered many children and considered their own. She also enjoyed playing bingo. She was the mother of Diane F. Laliberte (Raymond) of Pawtucket, Deborah R. Vaughn (Richard) of E. Providence, Denise M. Andrade (Charlie) of Lincoln, Mark A. Andrade (Karen) of Dover-Foxcroft, ME and Dwayne M. Andrade (Cindy) of Johnston. She was the sister of the late Lena Campbell, Leona McCord, Constance Chatfield, Gerald and Donald St. Pierre. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Her Funeral and Burial will be Private with a Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 245 Waterman St. Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated. Online Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabrielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -