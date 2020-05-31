Gaetano "Guy" Califano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gaetano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALIFANO, GAETANO "GUY"
94, of North Providence, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Julietta (Amoroso) Califano. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michele and Maria (Marchetti) Califano.
Guy was a proud Army veteran of WW II, serving in the European theater of operations as a combat engineer. He worked at Jack's Market, Barns Ice Cream, Zito's Market, and as a custodian at North Providence High School for many years, and after retiring, was often seen at Cal's Corner Restaurant where he was known and loved by everyone. He was a hard-working and devoted and loving family man who was always eager to help others, especially fellow veterans. He and Julietta enjoyed spending time at Foxwoods. He was an avid golfer and a strong advocate for the Special Olympics and the Fogarty Center.
He is survived by his two sons, Stephan A. Califano and Richard A. Califano and his wife Gina; three sisters, Mary Raso, Rose Califano and Anna Cotoia, and a grandson, Stephan A. Califano, Jr. He was the father of the late Anthony J. Califano and Robert Califano, and the brother of the late Giacomo Califano, Anthony Califano, Madeline DeClemente and Josephine Gemma.
Guy's Funeral Service will be private. His burial with Military Honors will be in Rhode Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Donations in Guy's memory may be made to the Fogarty Center, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave, North Providence, RI 02911. maceroni.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved