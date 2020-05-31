CALIFANO, GAETANO "GUY"
94, of North Providence, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Julietta (Amoroso) Califano. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michele and Maria (Marchetti) Califano.
Guy was a proud Army veteran of WW II, serving in the European theater of operations as a combat engineer. He worked at Jack's Market, Barns Ice Cream, Zito's Market, and as a custodian at North Providence High School for many years, and after retiring, was often seen at Cal's Corner Restaurant where he was known and loved by everyone. He was a hard-working and devoted and loving family man who was always eager to help others, especially fellow veterans. He and Julietta enjoyed spending time at Foxwoods. He was an avid golfer and a strong advocate for the Special Olympics and the Fogarty Center.
He is survived by his two sons, Stephan A. Califano and Richard A. Califano and his wife Gina; three sisters, Mary Raso, Rose Califano and Anna Cotoia, and a grandson, Stephan A. Califano, Jr. He was the father of the late Anthony J. Califano and Robert Califano, and the brother of the late Giacomo Califano, Anthony Califano, Madeline DeClemente and Josephine Gemma.
Guy's Funeral Service will be private. His burial with Military Honors will be in Rhode Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Donations in Guy's memory may be made to the Fogarty Center, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave, North Providence, RI 02911. maceroni.com
94, of North Providence, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Julietta (Amoroso) Califano. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michele and Maria (Marchetti) Califano.
Guy was a proud Army veteran of WW II, serving in the European theater of operations as a combat engineer. He worked at Jack's Market, Barns Ice Cream, Zito's Market, and as a custodian at North Providence High School for many years, and after retiring, was often seen at Cal's Corner Restaurant where he was known and loved by everyone. He was a hard-working and devoted and loving family man who was always eager to help others, especially fellow veterans. He and Julietta enjoyed spending time at Foxwoods. He was an avid golfer and a strong advocate for the Special Olympics and the Fogarty Center.
He is survived by his two sons, Stephan A. Califano and Richard A. Califano and his wife Gina; three sisters, Mary Raso, Rose Califano and Anna Cotoia, and a grandson, Stephan A. Califano, Jr. He was the father of the late Anthony J. Califano and Robert Califano, and the brother of the late Giacomo Califano, Anthony Califano, Madeline DeClemente and Josephine Gemma.
Guy's Funeral Service will be private. His burial with Military Honors will be in Rhode Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Donations in Guy's memory may be made to the Fogarty Center, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave, North Providence, RI 02911. maceroni.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.