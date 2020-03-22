|
Dowling, Gail A. (Thibodeau)
76, a registered nurse at RI Hospital and health teacher at Gorton Jr. High, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Kent Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Louise (Dietz) Thibodeau. Gail was the beloved mother of Vincent P. Dowling and Michael P. Dowling (Barbara); loving grandmother of Michael, Jr., Matthew, Stephanie, Denise, Callie, David, Andrew, Karissa and Liliana. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Donald Thibodeau. Gail was a graduate of RI Hospital School of Nursing and received her Master's from Salve Regina. She also taught at Lincoln Tech and was a CCD teacher at St. Timothy Church for many years.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Relatives and friends may sign the on-line guestbook and view Gail's service at (theQuinnFuneralHome.com). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the , 1 State St., #200, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020