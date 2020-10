To Elaine, Tommy, Anne, & family, Our deepest sympathy on the death of your Sister & Auntie Gail . I do know she loved you all, because most of our long conversations were about her family. Bob & I loved Gail, she was a kind, loving, spiritual woman with a great spirit. Her smile and friendship we will miss. There really wasn’t anything she couldn’t do, she especially loved writing, that was her outlet. Rest In Peace Dear Friend! Love Always, Rosemary, Bob, Brody, & family

Rosemary Walker

Friend