|
|
McGOVERN, GAIL A. (CALDERISO)
Co-Owner of McGovern Floor Covering of Bristol for many years, age 68 of Harborview Avenue, Bristol, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of David McGovern, her husband of 48 years, mother of David McGovern (Sarah), Nicholas McGovern, and Sandra McGovern-Dugan, all of Bristol, grandmother of Alex, Thomas, Tess, Patrick, Gaetano, Nicola and Amelia and her granddog, Ichiban, sister of Michael D. Calderiso (Kathie), Alicia M. Martucci (John), Paula J. Martel (Bill Bowler), Julie T. Vargas (Stephen) and Patricia LaFerriere (Roy).
Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Hope Street, Bristol. Visiting hours Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunshine Fund of St. Elizabeth's Manor, 1 Dawn Hill, Bristol, RI 02809. For full obituary, online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 26, 2019