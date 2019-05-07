|
|
PIATEK, Gail A. (Cabral)
72, of Scituate and summered in Barrington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald "Ron" H. Piatek. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Emily (Santos) Cabral.
Gail worked for many years as a travel agent and consultant and was the founder and former proprietor of The Travel Connection in Cranston. She was also the current proprietor of the Piatek Machine Company in Pawtucket. Gail was a member of the YMCA in Barrington and she enjoyed world traveling and cooking. Above all, Gail enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends.
She leaves a daughter, Tracy A. Greenlaw of Warwick; two grandsons, Chad and Chase Greenlaw; a brother, Michael Cabral and his wife, Denyce, of Lincoln; a sister, Debra Piscopio and her husband, Robert, of Sarasota, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved son-in-law, Brian Greenlaw.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence. VISITATION will be Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019