Armstrong, Gail Allen
69, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her husband and with much grateful support of her other family.
She was a lifetime resident of Rhode Island, well known as a Professional Artist and Teacher. Gail was a graduate of Hartford School of Art and later obtained a Master's Degree in Art from Rhode Island School of Design. She became an Art Teacher, including work in elementary schools, special needs, and mostly for many years at North Kingstown High School. After early retirement, she became a full time Exhibiting Artist, winning many awards. She had artist membership in The Rhode Island Watercolor Society, The Wickford Art Association, The Newport Art Museum, The Mystic Museum of Art, The Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts and the Providence Art Club, where she participated in a number of important committees, taught both a Watercolor and Figure/Life Class and shared a studio with her fellow artist husband. She was also a member of Springbull Gallery in Newport, RI where her painting regularly still can be seen.
Gail is survived by her beloved and loving husband: Craig Masten, and similarly loving family, including her brother: Grant Armstrong, his wife, Jody and their daughter, Caren; her sister: Lianne Dunn Blythwood and her daughter, Haley; her sister Dori Read, her husband, Jamie and their sons, Alex and Hunter; many cousins; other relatives; and her 98 year old mother, who was so important to her whole life after her father died at a young age. She also has a wonderful great number of colleagues and friends who have been so good to her.
Gail was a creative down to earth person with an endearing and hugely giving spirit that made everyone she met feel good.
She will be missed by everyone who ever had the chance to know her.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2019