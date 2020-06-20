Gail Ann Godek
GODEK, GAIL ANN
78, formerly of Wakefield, passed away at home Friday June 19th. She was the beloved wife of Joseph W. Godek (Ret. MGYSGT, USMC) for 57 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John T. and Mary (Quinlan) Mullen. Besides her husband, she is survived by three children Joseph P. Godek of Kansas, Stephanie Godek of Kansas, and Jennifer Godek Beam of Ledyard, CT; three grandchildren, Keegan Moll, Charlotte Beam, and Margaux Beam; and a sister Roberta Farrell. She was the sister of the late Patricia Butler and John J. Mullen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday at St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd, Narragansett. You may join via livestream at, stthomasmoreri.org. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Veronica Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
