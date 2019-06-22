|
|
SCHLAGETER, GAIL ANN
53, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a beloved daughter of Norma J. (Holme) Schlageter and the late James Schlageter. Besides her mother, she is survived by her siblings, James E. Schlageter (the late Daniel Scott), Gary R. Schlageter (Ellyn), David R. Schlageter (Terri), Patricia L. O'Neill (Steve), Sandra J. Davis (Steve), and the late Robert T. Schlageter. She also leaves nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-7 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019