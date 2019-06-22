Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Schlageter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Ann Schlageter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gail Ann Schlageter Obituary
SCHLAGETER, GAIL ANN
53, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a beloved daughter of Norma J. (Holme) Schlageter and the late James Schlageter. Besides her mother, she is survived by her siblings, James E. Schlageter (the late Daniel Scott), Gary R. Schlageter (Ellyn), David R. Schlageter (Terri), Patricia L. O'Neill (Steve), Sandra J. Davis (Steve), and the late Robert T. Schlageter. She also leaves nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-7 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now