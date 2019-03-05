|
COOK, Gail B.
79, died Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald A. "Cookie" Cook. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Olen and Stella (Januskiewicz) Parker. Mrs. Cook served as the secretary to Mayor Philip W. Noel in Warwick, and continued to serve him as his secretary while Governor. She returned to Warwick City Hall in 1977 and served as secretary to Mayor Joseph W. Walsh, and Mayor Francis X. Flaherty. In 1990 she transferred to the Tax Collector's Office, where she retired in 2003. She was the beloved mother of Michael R. Cook, Debra (John) Cook Bujnovsky, Daniel P. (Elise) Cook, and Rebecca A. (Merrill) Cook Leveillee; sister of Jerome Parker, Gwin Rosati, and the late Olen Parker, Jean Allen, and Lois Howard. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7 pm with a service at 7 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
