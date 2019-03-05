Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail B. Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gail B. Cook Obituary
COOK, Gail B.
79, died Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald A. "Cookie" Cook. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Olen and Stella (Januskiewicz) Parker. Mrs. Cook served as the secretary to Mayor Philip W. Noel in Warwick, and continued to serve him as his secretary while Governor. She returned to Warwick City Hall in 1977 and served as secretary to Mayor Joseph W. Walsh, and Mayor Francis X. Flaherty. In 1990 she transferred to the Tax Collector's Office, where she retired in 2003. She was the beloved mother of Michael R. Cook, Debra (John) Cook Bujnovsky, Daniel P. (Elise) Cook, and Rebecca A. (Merrill) Cook Leveillee; sister of Jerome Parker, Gwin Rosati, and the late Olen Parker, Jean Allen, and Lois Howard. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7 pm with a service at 7 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now