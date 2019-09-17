|
Chauvin, Gail
Cumberland
Gail L. Chauvin, 72, of Stoney Brook Ct. and Punta Gorda, FL passed away Friday at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Roger R. Chauvin for the past 50 years.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Ida (Lucchesi) Dixon. She resided in Cumberland for the past 44 years having previously lived in Woonsocket.
Gail was a social worker employed by the State of R.I., Department of Human Services retiring as Chief Field Supervisor in 2003. It was shortly thereafter she and her husband decided to spend a portion of the year in Punta Gorda, FL.
She was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland, and former member of the Woonsocket Jayceettes, Fore Court Tennis & Racket Club and the Seminole Lakes Tennis Club. Among her many and varied joys were first and foremost her family; she also enjoyed traveling, any music she could dance to, the beach, playing board and card games and cooking, especially her famous ravioli just to name a few.
Besides her husband she leaves two sons, Eric J. Chauvin and his wife Natalie of Wrentham and Timothy B. Chauvin and his wife Jennifer of Cranston. Also surviving are her sister Kathleen Masnyk and her husband Ores of Punta Gorda and three grandchildren.
A Celebration of Gail's Life will begin on Thursday with visitation to which relatives and friends are kindly invited from 5 to 8 p.m. at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd. Rte. 122, Cumberland and continue on Friday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Rd., Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Gail. Directions/Guest Book: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 17, 2019