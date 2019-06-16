|
Murray, Gail Griffith
2/13/1943-6/7/2019 Born in Boston, MA to Marjorie Ann Roe and Charles Griffith. She graduated Framingham HS 1960, Wheaton College 1964, CCRI 1983. She was previously married to Richard T. Murray and Alvin Cadwallader. Gail had many careers: Social work, patient advocate, computer programmer. She worked many places: Girl Scouts of RI, University Without Walls, hospitals, schools and banks; she retired from URI in 2005. Always, she was a poet. Gail glowed with love and kindness. She wrote "I'm always finding treasure/in the human heart/because I know it's there." She was a friend and mentor; a wonderful mother, an adoring grandmother, a loving wife. She listened. Gail wasn't afraid to climb any tree, physically or metaphorically; she made that the template of her life. Gail lived with a spinal disability; she took down obstacles and made her life her own.She was a cancer survivor. Gail advocated for women's rights, was pro-choice & a LGBTQ ally. She had a wise mind and a kind heart. Her home was a safe place. She adopted rescue dogs; loving them into steadfast companions. Gail is survived by her daughter Jackie Murray Yeo and son-in-law Daren Yeo of Stafford, CT, and four grandchildren Megan Miguel-Yeo and her wife Erika, Bethany, Devan and Jamie; her brother and sister-in-law Bruce & Ines Griffith of St. Pete's Beach, FL and her three nieces Tiffany, Charlene and Julie; as well as many cousins and heart friends. Her husband Daniel Novak of West Greenwich mourns her. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the RI SPCA https://rispca.com,HopeHealth Hospice www.hopehealthco.org or NK Church of Christ, Scientist. A memorial service in her honor will be held on 8/2/2019 at Westminster Unitarian Church in East Greenwich, RI at 2 PM
Published in The Providence Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019