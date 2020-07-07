Izzo, Gail

Gail Marie Izzo, 75, died on June 28, 2020 at St. Lucie Medical Center from complications of Covid-19. Gail was born and spent most of her life in Cranston, RI until relocating to Port St. Lucie, FL to join her Florida family in 2016.

She was the firstborn to the late Emilia (Folcarelli) and Vincenzo DePasquale. She graduated from Cranston High School (East) in 1963 and Arthur Angelo's School of Cosmetology and Hair Design in 1964.

Gail is survived by her soulmate and best friend of 31 years, Ronald Gallagher of Port St. Lucie, FL (by way of Pawtucket, RI); her daughter, Robin Izzo Scott (Jim) of Lawrenceville, NJ, her son, James Izzo, Jr. of Coventry, RI; her sister, Janice DePasquale of Suisun City, CA; her brother, John DePasquale (Donna) of Cranston, RI; her four grandsons: James, Matthew, Zachary, and Kevin Scott; many beloved nieces and nephews and cousins; and a host of friends she thought of and treated as family.

Gail was a hairdresser for more than 50 years, owner and operator of Emilia's at the Park, named for her mother. Upon semi-retirement, she worked at the perfume and cosmetics department of Dillard's in Jensen Beach, FL. When she was not working to make people feel more beautiful on the outside, she was lifting people's spirits through dance, volunteering, and supporting the St. Faustina Church family. She loved dance and musical theater, continuing dance classes and providing whatever assistance was needed at Jean DeLuca Performing Arts.

Gail was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind miles of smiles. She was a joyful, colorful, sparkly, loving woman who often gave more than she had. She always had a story to tell, animating every point with her hands and gestures and voice, and at the same time was an active, compassionate listener. She didn't make friends, she made family.

Due to the pandemic that took her life, her family is postponing the celebration of her life until it is safer for people to gather, pray, and dance.



