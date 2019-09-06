Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
Gail M. Caputo

CAPUTO, GAIL M.
62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the devoted wife of James Caputo and loving mother of Jamie, Kimberly and James Caputo.
Her funeral will be Monday at 9am from MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St. Providence. Burial will be private. Visitation Sunday 4-7pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
