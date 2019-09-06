|
|
CAPUTO, GAIL M.
62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the devoted wife of James Caputo and loving mother of Jamie, Kimberly and James Caputo.
Her funeral will be Monday at 9am from MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St. Providence. Burial will be private. Visitation Sunday 4-7pm. For complete obituary: marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 6, 2019