Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Swan Point Cemetery, Redwood Chapel
585 Blackstone Blvd
Providence, RI
Gail M. (Dolan) DiSaia

Gail M. (Dolan) DiSaia Obituary
DiSAIA, GAIL M. (DOLAN)
76, of Attleboro, formerly of Warwick, passed away on December 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Francis Dolan, and Mary (Quirk) Parenteau.
Gail was a Registered Nurse.
Gail is survived by her beloved daughter, Brenda DiSaia-Markel, and her husband, Glenn, her grandchildren, Myles Markel, Jason Markel, Felix Swetel, Delaney Markel, a brother, Kevin Dolan, and her sisters, Marianne Hafer and Nancy Cluckey. Sister of the late Thomas and Kenney Dolan.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a service, on Saturday, December 14th, at 11 am, in the Redwood Chapel, at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd, Providence.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gail's memory to: The , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., # 306, Providence, RI 02906.
For online condolences please see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
