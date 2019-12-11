|
DiSAIA, GAIL M. (DOLAN)
76, of Attleboro, formerly of Warwick, passed away on December 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Francis Dolan, and Mary (Quirk) Parenteau.
Gail was a Registered Nurse.
Gail is survived by her beloved daughter, Brenda DiSaia-Markel, and her husband, Glenn, her grandchildren, Myles Markel, Jason Markel, Felix Swetel, Delaney Markel, a brother, Kevin Dolan, and her sisters, Marianne Hafer and Nancy Cluckey. Sister of the late Thomas and Kenney Dolan.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a service, on Saturday, December 14th, at 11 am, in the Redwood Chapel, at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd, Providence.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gail's memory to: The , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., # 306, Providence, RI 02906.
For online condolences please see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019