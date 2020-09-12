NUNES, GAIL S.On Wednesday September 2, 2020 Gail S. Nunes (Corey), 66, died tragically in a motor vehicle accident. Gail was born November 27, 1953 in Providence, RI to parents Avis (Peloquin) and James Corey, she was raised in East Providence, RI. Gail was the devoted wife of 50 years to John A. Nunes, Jr. The couple made their home and raised their family in Seekonk, MA. They started two successful businesses together, A-1 Container Services and JANCO, where she was the office manager. They shared their life and traveled throughout the world making cherished memories and enjoying retirement.Gail was an accomplished nurse. She was a graduate of CCRI, Salve Regina University and Saint Joseph's College where she earned her Master's Degree in Nursing Education.She was passionate about her profession and her commitment to community health was the foundation of her nursing career. Gail provided nursing care and education to new mothers and their infants when at Children's Friends Services Providence, RI and helped those struggling with addiction at STARR in Fall River. She also taught for The University of Rhode Island.Gail believed it was important to give back to the community and volunteered her time at Mt. Carmel Church in Seekonk, MA in the chapel and for adoration. She also conducted blood pressure clinics for parishioners. Her impact went beyond the U.S. when she traveled to Honduras to administer medical care to those in underprivileged communities. Gail was a kind, spiritual soul who shared her beautiful smile, gentle touch and loving support with everyone, she was the true definition of a nurse.Gail was the heart of the family devoted above all else. She made every gathering big or small something to look forward to. She was a gifted artist whether it was stained glass, painting, drawing, knitting, crocheting, or sewing her talents saw no limits. She was an avid gardener and lived farm to table before it was trendy. Gail was an outstanding cook known for her apple pies, soups, homemade sauce, pasta, meatballs and holiday prime rib. She enjoyed spending time at home by her pool with her family and her beloved Cavapoo, Bella. She was a hands-on grandmother and great-grandmother who could be found playing a prank with her grandsons or sitting on the floor with her great-grandsons building Legos or doing puzzles. She will be deeply missed.Gail is survived by her loving family; husband, John A. Nunes, Jr, of Seekonk, MA; daughter Toni L. Schlais and grandson Jacob R. Schlais of Pawcatuck, CT; son John A. Nunes, III of Seekonk, MA and grandsons James J. Nunes, Andrew C. Nunes, and Wyatt A. Nunes of Seekonk and Rehoboth, MA; daughter Stephanie A. Nunes and partner Mark Virta of Seekonk, MA and grandson Jamie A. Nunes and partner Kay Dennehy, great grandsons Gavin A. Nunes and Malcolm F. Nunes of Rehoboth, MA. Sister Jean Magee of Daytona, Florida; brother Paul Corey and wife Melissa of Cranston, RI and brother Craig Corey and wife Cheryl of East Providence, RI. And many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Avis and James Corey and brother, James Corey.Gail was an active, vibrant woman who was loved by all and taken from us much too soon. The family hopes that Gail's life and death can serve as a reminder to be attentive and drive with care because you are sharing the road with someone's loved one.In accordance with Gail's wishes funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gail's name to Seekonk Animal Shelter.