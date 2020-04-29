|
CIFELLI, GALE D. (SOLTYS)
79, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Victoria Court, Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Domenic Cifelli. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Alphonse and Doris (Duffy) Soltys. Gale worked as a sales associate for Filene's and Macy's for 41 years before retiring. She received the prestigious award Associate of the Year for her hard work and dedication.
Gale is survived by her son, Brian Cifelli of Cranston; dear siblings, Beverly Martin and her husband Richard of Georgia, Ronald Soltys and his wife Janice of Cranston, Sharon Soltys of East Providence, and the late Gene and Stephen Soltys; grandson Giani DeFusco. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Gale was predeceased by her daughter Lisa Cifelli.
Gale was a eucharistic minister at St. Ann's Church in Cranston, where she attended daily Mass until she was unable to do so. She was a wonderful, loving woman who touched many lives. She loved taking photos, and was the designated photographer at every event she attended. For the last several years she resided at Victoria Court where she was beloved by all. Her family would like to thank the special people who lovingly cared for her during the last 5 and ½ years at Victoria Court, and the nurses and CNA's from Beacon Hospice for their loving care for the last year. There was no one like our Gale, our special whistler, and she will be dearly missed.
Her funeral service and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914 OR RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907 Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020