HANNA, GALE GREGSONbeloved wife of David L. Hanna Jr. residing in Rumford, RI died peacefully at home on September 2nd. A charismatic and caring woman, Gale's smile and energy touched all those who had the privilege of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice RI would be appreciated.Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com