CASWELL, Gardner B.,
of Swansea, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI comforted by his family. He was the loving husband of Sue (Matta) Caswell to whom he was married for 50 years.
Born in Fall River a son of the late Abram G. and Dorothea (Cullen) Caswell he was a longtime resident of Swansea.
A skilled electrician, he was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 223 of Southeastern Massachusetts. Passionate about travel, he enjoyed traveling the world with Sue.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Jessica Wright and her husband Joseph of Lakeville; two brothers, Kenneth Caswell and his wife Donna of Fall River and Donald Caswell and his wife Sue of Anderson, SC; two sisters, Colleen Kenyon and her husband Jack of Fall River and Patricia Ford and her husband David of Multonborough, NH; three grandsons, Timothy G. Machado, Cameron and Mitchell Wright and two granddaughters, Alexandra and Christina Wright and his cherished nieces and nephews.
Gardner was loved by all that knew him, especially by his devoted, close knit family.
Services will be private and are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest in Swansea. For tributes, www.waring–sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 29, 2019