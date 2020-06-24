Gary Cushing
1950 - 2020
Cushing, Gary
Gary Cushing died on June 20 of cardiac arrest at his home in Brooklyn, NY. He is the son of the late Roy and Carmela (Lupo) Cushing. A Theology teacher at Iona Preparatory School in New York and a graduate with a degree in theology from Union Theological Seminary. Brother of Don (Penny) and Uncle to Kelly and David. Survived by aunts, cousins and his beloved circle of friends and his dog Casey. Burial 6/25 at 3pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Riverside, RI

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Burial
03:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 23, 2020
Don,
My sincere condolences to you and your family on the death of your brother Gary. Many, many memories from years ago when we were all growing up in the Mt. Pleasant area!
Ann Rainone Boulet
June 23, 2020
Me. Cushing was a kind, generous, and a very informative man. He shared knowledge of the catholic faith at my school and enlightened everyone he came into contact with. Heaven just gained a angel and loving soul . Rest In Peace Mr.Cushing, and my condolences to such a wonderful family ❤
Xaverio Colaiacovo
Student
June 23, 2020
I had the pleasure of having Mr. Cushing as my religion teacher for two years at Iona Prep (junior and senior year). Mr. Cushing had the light of Christ sparking in his soul and he was another Christ to others especially his students who were so dear to him. Like God, he loved his students very much, and always had a constant concern for them. Never did I know a teacher, who thought so selflessly about their students. He always made the effort to say hello in the hallway or see how others were doing. When alumni came back to visit, he always made the effort to talk with them and give them advice as they came back with stories of their college adventures. Iona Prep will never be the same without Mr. Cushing and we will all miss him. I send my condolences to his family and friends on this sudden loss. We will never forget Mr. Cushing. May God give him eternal rest.
Christopher Condon
Student
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. Gary was an outstanding human being who led by example...he will be missed by so many! A man of deep faith who is surely now in the embrace of God's unfathomable love. Rest in peace, dear friend, and may perpetual light shine upon you❤
Jacqueline Gibbs
Friend
June 22, 2020
Mr. Cushing was a man of God and was very proud teaching his students about the life and examples of Jesus Christ. I was very fortunate to Have him as my religion teacher while attending iona prep. May God welcome you into his kingdom and may your teachings and inspirations to all of your students live on forever. Live Gary Cushing and Jesus in our hearts forever
Patrick Burns
Student
