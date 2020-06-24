I had the pleasure of having Mr. Cushing as my religion teacher for two years at Iona Prep (junior and senior year). Mr. Cushing had the light of Christ sparking in his soul and he was another Christ to others especially his students who were so dear to him. Like God, he loved his students very much, and always had a constant concern for them. Never did I know a teacher, who thought so selflessly about their students. He always made the effort to say hello in the hallway or see how others were doing. When alumni came back to visit, he always made the effort to talk with them and give them advice as they came back with stories of their college adventures. Iona Prep will never be the same without Mr. Cushing and we will all miss him. I send my condolences to his family and friends on this sudden loss. We will never forget Mr. Cushing. May God give him eternal rest.

Christopher Condon

Student