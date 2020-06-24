Don,
My sincere condolences to you and your family on the death of your brother Gary. Many, many memories from years ago when we were all growing up in the Mt. Pleasant area!
Cushing, Gary
Gary Cushing died on June 20 of cardiac arrest at his home in Brooklyn, NY. He is the son of the late Roy and Carmela (Lupo) Cushing. A Theology teacher at Iona Preparatory School in New York and a graduate with a degree in theology from Union Theological Seminary. Brother of Don (Penny) and Uncle to Kelly and David. Survived by aunts, cousins and his beloved circle of friends and his dog Casey. Burial 6/25 at 3pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Riverside, RI
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.