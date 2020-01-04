|
EASTMAN, GARY D.
70, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary-Lynne "Lynne" (Wilson) Eastman for 46 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Elmer R. and Beatrice D. (Coutu) Eastman.
Gary was a graduate of the Franklin Institute in Boston. He served his country in the National Guard during Vietnam. Gary was employed by Advanced Interconnections for many years before retiring as Vice President of Sales.
Gary was the loving father of David J. Eastman and his wife, Michelle and Michael R. Eastman and his wife, Cynthia; devoted grandfather of Emily and Megan Eastman; caring brother of Bruce Eastman and Kevin Eastman and his wife, Ann. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gary was the brother-in-law of Robert Wilson and his wife, Donna and the late Richard Wilson.
A visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home. His funeral will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children's Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 or the North Kingstown Food Pantry, 445 School Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020