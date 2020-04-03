|
PARKER, GARY E.,
66, a retired computer programmer for Staples and most recently a part-time employee for O'Reilly Auto Parts, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 33 years to Patricia A. "Patty" (Carlin) Parker and the son of the late Edward W. and Rita (Smith) Parker. Gary was the loving father to Amanda C. Lupino; loving papa to Graeme, whom he adored; brother of Karen Bernard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces, great nephews. Gary was an avid PC Basketball, NY Yankees, and NY Giants fan. Relatives and friends will be invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church, Cranston Street, Cranston at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to San Miguel School, 525 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904 or John P. Burke Memorial Fund, 1 Buttonhole Drive, Providence, RI 02909, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2020