Gary E. Parker
PARKER, GARY E.
66, a retired computer programmer for Staples and most recently a part-time employee for O'Reilly Auto Parts, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 34 years to Patricia A. "Patty" (Carlin) Parker and the son of the late Edward W. and Rita (Smith) Parker. Gary was the loving father to Amanda C. Lupino; loving papa to Graeme, whom he adored; brother of Karen Bernard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces, great nephews. Gary was an avid PC Basketball, NY Yankees, and NY Giants fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to San Miguel School, 525 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904 or John P. Burke Memorial Fund, 1 Buttonhole Drive, Providence, RI 02909, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
