POVAR, GARY L.
After seven weeks of remarkable care provided by Miriam Hospital and a strong will to live, with far more to contribute to this world and an ambitious list of goals and plans to see through, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16 at HopeHealth Hospice Center with his wife Mary Marnane by his side. He was 59 years old. While surrounded by loved ones near the end of his fight, the isolation Gary experienced during his hospital treatment while fighting Covid-19 remains a dark contrast to his joyous and outgoing personality that drew people near throughout his life—a sad reality of the trying and disquieting times upon us.
Gary and Mary—who he always referred to as "My Mare"—shared a movie script-worthy love story that brought two families that were close even closer; a dream come true for two childhood best friends who became sisters, followed by a strong bond between siblings that persists onward. One of Gary's final wishes was "Don't be sad. Stay together as a family."
Born on January 27,1961 in Norwood, MA to the late Samuel and Janet Povar (Feinberg), Gary grew up in the town of Sharon, MA. He is survived by his sister Geri Howard and her husband Ralph Stevens of Old Orchard Beach, ME. It was during Gary's time at Bryant College where he met the late Theresa Povar (Konikowski). The two married in 1986 and shared 23 years together, raising two daughters at their home in Cranston: Samantha Best (Povar), wife of Andy Best, and Tess Povar, engaged to Zach White. There was so much about his daughters that Gary admired; whenever he spoke of their accomplishments he glowed.
Gary played a major role in the lives of Mary's children and was the proud "Papa G" to four grandchildren who always laughed at the silly faces he'd make. Gary will be missed immensely by Sean Marnane and his wife Nisha and their children Avery, Logan and Perry, Ryan Marnane, Kyle McKendall (Marnane) and his husband Donny McKendall, and Keri Jeannetti (Marnane) and her husband Daryl Jeannetti and their son Jackson. Gary won't be here when his daughter Samantha, expecting in October, delivers her first child, but his legacy will undoubtedly have a profound impact on Baby Best.
A celebration of life will be held when Gary's family and friends are able to gather. Details will be announced. Donations in Gary's name can be directed to the Johns Hopkins Myositis Center. Gifts can be made online at secure.jhu.edu/form/myositis. Checks should be made payable to Johns Hopkins University with a memo note of "Myositis Center" and mailined to FUND Johns Hopkins Medicine, 750 East Pratt St 17th Fl, Baltimore, MD 21202.
There's no way to properly encapsulate a personality and life like Gary's in written form (he truly was someone you had to meet to appreciate), and he'd be so mad if the family spent another dollar more on this obituary by making it longer, so, they encourage you to visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020