SANTILLI, GARY P.
53, of Medway passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Patricia K. (Lambirth) Santilli for almost 15 years.
Born in Warwick, Rhode Island on January 3, 1967, he was the son of the late Diamante C. and Marilyn J. (Kowalik) Santilli, Jr. He was the son in law of William "David" and Pauline A. (McNally) Lambirth of Medway.
Gary was a resident of Medway and formerly resided in Cranston. He was a 1985 graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School and was an avid Boston sports fan.
Gary had worked as a restaurant chef for many years and most recently worked as a chef at Boston area hospitals. He enjoyed sharing his exceptional cooking skills and taking every opportunity to spend time with his family.
The ultimate Father and family man, Gary is also survived by four loving children, Corinn M. (Santilli) Bradford and her husband Caleb of Milford, Alecia M. Santilli of Boston and Shawn D. Santilli and Diamante "Diamond" J. Santilli, both of Medway.
He is also survived by two grandchildren, Angela M. and Claire L. Bradford, a brother Steven M. Santilli and his fiancée Colleen Bragaul of West Warwick, Rhode Island and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 20 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
The funeral home staff will be following the strict mandate enacted by Governor Baker which will only allow 25 people in the funeral home at any given time and social distancing will be strongly encouraged while waiting to enter the funeral home.
If attending the calling hours, please realize that the family will encourage people to move along quicker than usual and may not be in personal contact with you, ie; hugging, shaking hands, etc. Gary's family also understands that friends may refrain from coming due to the current crisis.
Burial will take place privately on Saturday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. A Memorial Mass will take place in the late Spring and all will be welcome to attend and celebrate.
Gary's family would like to express special thanks to the staff at Dana Farber in Milford and Boston and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for the exceptional care that they provided to Gary throughout his illness. His family would also like to thank friends, neighbors, and the community for their generosity and kindness throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Gary's memory to The Santilli Children Education Fund, P.O. Box 14 Medway, MA 02053.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2020