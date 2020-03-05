|
|
GEORGE, GARY PAUL
47, of Webster Avenue, Cranston passed away February 24, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Gary Peter and Sharon (Maggio) George.
Gary is survived by his daughter Isabella "Bella" Forlini George, and former wife Joanne Forlini George. He was the brother of Angela George and the late Michael George and cousin of Gail and Oliver Luce.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence from 9:00 – 11:00 AM followed by a Service in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020