SYLVESTRO, GARY S.
69, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT he was a son of the late Salvatore and Mary A. (Poppalardo) Sylvestro.
Gary worked as a self-employed recruiter in the engineering industry for many years. He will always be remembered as a great father who coached softball, played piano & guitar, and took pride in his yard work. He loved listening to music and the simplicity of reading the Sunday paper with his favorite coffee mug.
Gary is survived by his two daughters, Katherine A. Heath (husband, Neil) and Rebecca L. Guerriero (husband, Marcus); four cherished grandchildren, Charlise A. Heath, Nathan D. Heath, Liliana Guerriero, and Elena Guerriero; and a brother, Alexander Sylvestro.
His funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Scalabrini Villa will be appreciated.
Please visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020