Gay A. Bishop
BISHOP, GAY A.
Gay Ann Bishop, 74, of Duxbury, MA, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 in Duxbury, MA. Gay was born in Pawtucket, RI to Diamante (Louise) Serretti and Henry Bandieri on April 30, 1946. Gay was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. For more information, please contact Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston, MA www.shepherdfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
