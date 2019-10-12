|
|
SOCK, GAYLE MYERS
71, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. Gayle was born on May 26, 1948 in Providence, RI to Reuben and Harriett Myers. She earned her undergraduate degree from University of Miami before getting a master's degree in Education from Suffolk University, after which she taught elementary school. On May 27, 1973 she married Phil Sock. They raised their two children, Josh and Aliza, in East Greenwich. Her love of the beach brought them to live full time in Narragansett. She enjoyed art and traveling, along with long walks in the fresh ocean air. Her focus was always on providing support and comfort to her family. She was known as GG to her four grandchildren, whom she lived for. We will miss the warmth and love she brought everywhere she went. She would say hugs and kisses to everyone, XOXO. Gayle is survived by her husband Phil, children Josh (Monique), Aliza (Raffi), grandchildren Billy and Julian Sock, Ella and Luna Tokatlian, brother Myron Myers (Susan), sister-in-law Sharon Sabbagh (Tal), father-in-law Sheldon and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Sock/Myers Memorial Fund at https://rifoundation.org/funds/sock-myers-memorial-fund, supporting Jewish education and family services in the Greater Providence area. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 13, with the family receiving guest at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m. in Shalom Memorial Chapel, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. Shiva will be held at the Sock residence at 10 South Trail, Narragansett, RI on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The family home will be open for visitors on Monday, October 14 from 2-4 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 12, 2019