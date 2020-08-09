AMATO, GEMMA (DiBIASE)
At 100, she made her way to finally be with her beloved husband Al (Bunny). She often joked, "By the time I go, my husband won't even recognize me!" She was blessed with a dry wit, was a great story teller, and was a legendary cook (Our Dad's friend would often say "Gemma, you could pick grass in the yard and make it taste delicious!". She brought out the best in everyone around her and became a second mother and grandmother to so many. She had so many Italian proverbs, she could fill a book. When she would sometimes be reminded of her outspokenness to one of her many "children" she would say "solo tua madre ti dira' che la tua faccia e' sporca" (only your mother will tell you your face is dirty)! And when one of them talked about their boyfriend problems, she would say "un lopo non puo' mai trasformarsi in nient' altro che un lopo" (a wolf can never change into anything but a wolf). She loved telling stories about a time when life was simpler and always found a way to bring you back in time to life in the 20's, 30's and 40's as if you were actually there. She lamented that "people forget where they came from, we are all immigrants who were poor, uneducated and didn't fit in" she would say. "What does it take to be nice"! A simple woman who spoke truth. She never failed for nearly 20 years to watch her "buddy" Chris Matthews until he retired recently but still loved her MSNBC! She voted in every election without fail and always reminded all of us to vote especially now!
She was the sister of the late Joseph DiBiase, Harry DiBiase and Frank DiBiase and leaves her beloved children Joyce Amato and Richard Amato, adoring nieces and nephews, as well as her many "second" children and grandchildren. A special thanks to her helpers Catherine and Mercedes who became so much more than Health Aides.
In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by being kind, never forgetting where you come from and make sure you vote!
Gemma, you may be gone, but your memories, heartwarming stories and sometimes crazy antics will live on with everyone you have touched... the thought of you will always bring a smile to our faces.
In honor of her wishes, burial will be private as especially now, she would want safety first.
